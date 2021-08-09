Covid Vaccine - Shutterstock Option
OCEAN CITY - Cape May County’s Covid Mobile Vaccine Clinic will be in Ocean City Aug. 10 and Aug. 12.

According to a city release, the vaccinations are free, and no appointment is necessary. 

The clinic will be open 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 10 and Aug. 12, in the parking lot of the Ocean City Free Public Library, at 1735 Simpson Ave.. The Cape May County Department of Health will be offering the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, which are approved for anybody age 18 or older. For additional information, call 609-465-1187.  

The county also provides free vaccines 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Wednesday at the Department of Health offices, at 6 Moore Rd., Court House. 

Anyone age 16 or older interested in finding alternative sites to receive the COVID-19 vaccine can visit covid19.nj.gov/pages/finder.

