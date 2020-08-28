SEA ISLE CITY – Sea Isle City Council approved an ordinance Aug. 25 that amends regulations on affordable housing to “ensure compliance and uniformity in the city’s Mt. Laurel policies.”
Mt. Laurel refers to the body of legal decisions handed down, in the mid-1970s, which established criteria and obligations for municipalities to provide a realistic opportunity to create affordable housing.
“This measure clears up our settlement agreement with COAH (Committee on Affordable Housing)," noted Solicitor Paul Baldini. "One specific clarification is that the measure eliminates the possibility of a 1.5% tax on residential development.”
During public comment, a resident asked if the recent executive order on suburban housing from the White House had any effect on the measure or overall eliminated the need for COAH.
“No, and state regulations stay in place,” answered Baldini.