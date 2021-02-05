To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - Feb. 5: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 42 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days, two of which are associated with long-term care in Woodbine and Ocean City.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 6,139 Covid cases during the pandemic, 5,516 of those are now off quarantine.
The county also announced the death of an 82-year-old Middle Township man from the coronavirus.
“We are sharing in your sadness as your loved one is remembered,” stated Cape May County Commissioner Jeff Pierson. “Our thoughts are with the families and friends.”
The Cape May County Department of Health administered 314 doses of the Covid vaccine on Feb., for a total of doses so far. The New Jersey Health Department reports that 13,972 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Cape May County, when combining the vaccine doses given out by the Cape May County Department of Health and other entities. This total number of doses includes a combination of first and second doses.
A third company has applied for emergency use authorization to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a Covid vaccine.
Johnson & Johnson announced Feb. 4 they were following the same steps that Moderna and Pfizer took to get to market. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a single dose and it's 66% effective in protecting individuals from Covid, but 85% effective in protecting against severe disease. If this vaccine gets approved, it will provide an additional way to get more vaccines to market to mitigate the current shortage.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.