COURT HOUSE - Sept. 14: The Cape May County Health Department is reporting four new positive cases among county residents and one new out-of-county positive cases included in the non-resident active cases listed below.
According to a release, sadly, the county also announced the death of a 64-year-old Woodbine man from the coronavirus.
“I would like to express my sincere condolences to friends and family during this sad time,” stated Cape May County Freeholder Jeff Pierson.
The total positive cases of COVID-19 infection, in Cape May County, is now 1,240, including 90 deaths.
“With children back in school, parents and/or guardians are helping children adjust to the new norm of school. One of the ways children learn to react to stress is by observing adults in their lives coping mechanisms. When parents and caregivers deal with the COVID-19 calmly and confidently, they can provide the best support for their children and better help them cope with stress (CDC, 2020),” stated Kevin Thomas, Cape May County health officer.
Families across the country are adapting to the evolving changes in daily life caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Parents and guardians are taking on the responsibility of helping their children adjust to the new normal, such as trying to keep children occupied, feeling safe, and attempting to keep up with schoolwork as best as possible.
It is important to remember that children look to adults for guidance on how to react to a stressful situation. Parents can help reduce children’s anxiety by teaching them positive preventative measures, talking with them about their fears, and giving them a sense of some control over their risk of infection.
This is also a tremendous opportunity for adults to model for children problem-solving, flexibility, and compassion, as we all work through adjusting daily schedules, balancing work and other activities, getting creative about how we spend time, processing new information from authorities, and connecting and supporting friends and family members in new ways (National Association of School Psychologists, 2019). The following tips can help:
· Be a role model
· Be aware of how you talk about COVID-19
· Explain social distancing
· Demonstrate deep breathing
· Focus on the positive
· Establish and maintain a daily routine
· Identify projects that might help others
· Offer lots of love and affection