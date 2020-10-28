Wildwood Crest Logo - Use This One

WILDWOOD CREST - The Borough of Wildwood Crest has changed the date of its next meeting of the Board of Commissioners. 

According to a release, the meeting will now be held Nov. 5, at 9:30 a.m., in the courtroom of Wildwood Crest Borough Hall, located at Sweet Briar Road and Pacific Avenue. The meeting was originally scheduled Nov. 4. 

The meeting is open to the public, with limitations. In accordance with Executive Order 156 by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, the meeting can host up to 24 people total, which represents 25% of the courtroom’s occupancy load of 95. Those attending the meeting in person must wear a mask or face covering. 

In addition, the meeting will be streamed live on the Wildwood Crest Facebook page and through a YouTube link located at the top of the front page of the borough's website, wildwoodcrest.org. Those interested can also listen in and participate in the meeting through conference call by dialing 234-203-2766, participant ID 786394836#. 

For further information, contact Wildwood Crest Municipal Clerk Patricia Feketics, at 609-729-8040. 

