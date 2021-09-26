DT Logo

DENNISVILLE – Dennis Township Committee, at its Sept. 14 meeting, discussed the progress being made for municipal improvement under its Small Cities grant funding.  

Among upgrades to municipal facilities are a new field house and enhanced Americans with Disabilities Act compliance at the Chestnut Street Park 

Reconstruction upgrades to East Boulevard will also be addressed.  

The municipality approved a request for proposal (RFP) to solicit a project engineer who, once confirmed, will set project timelines and focused objectives. 

 

