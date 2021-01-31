Virus Image 2
COURT HOUSE - Jan. 31: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 33 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days.

According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 5,0938 Covid cases during the pandemic, 5,0253 of those are now off quarantine.

The New Jersey Health Department reports that 11,358 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Cape May County, when combining the vaccine doses given out by the Cape May County Department of Health and other entities. This total number of doses includes a combination of first and second doses.

The number of Covid cases have continued to decline in Cape May County.

The county's transmission rate is now .95. Every day the transmission rate is below 1 means the spread of the Covid virus is decreasing. Numbers from the Cape May County Department of Health from Jan. 25-31 show an 18% drop, when studying Covid cases compared to the seven days prior.

For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.

