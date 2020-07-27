Crest logo

WILDWOOD CREST - Wildwood Crest police and city officials received numerous complaints of dog owners disobeying ‘no dog’ rules in parks across the municipality, especially at the Washington Avenue soccer field. Dogs are permitted on the soccer field, but only with a leash, and owner present.

The Washington Avenue Park, and potentially other parks where children gather, might be made into ‘no dogs allowed’ parks. Residents complained that dog owners are going to the park at nighttime.

To fill the void, a tentative drawing was created, by the town engineer, for a dog park, to potentially be built on the beach near the fishing pier. The project has no timeline, but officials hope it can be completed by the end of 2021.

