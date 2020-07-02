TRENTON - Gov. Phil Murphy announced July 2 an increased outdoor gathering capacity limit, as COVID-19 cases in New Jersey continue to decline.
According to a release, effective at 6 a.m. July 3, outdoor gatherings are limited to 500 persons, and outdoor religious services and political activities will continue to have no numerical limits. All indoor gatherings continue to be limited to 25% capacity of the rooms in which they will take place, with a maximum of 100 persons.
“Increasing the outdoor capacity limit has been made possible by continued progress against COVID-19,” stated Murphy. “The hard work of the residents of our state is allowing us to make this move and will make it much easier to hold important events like graduation ceremonies in the coming months.”
Before today’s order, outdoor gatherings were limited to 250 persons, except for outdoor religious services and political activities.
