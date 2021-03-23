To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - For those who choose optimism, many metrics can support it. For those who struggle with optimism, there are some new concerns.
The numbers in the county continue to improve. As of March 22, the active case count is back below 300, at 296.
This week (March 16-22), 190 cases were reported, an average of 27 cases per day, a vast improvement over the weeks in January when the county reported 45 to 50 new cases per day.
The county lost three residents to Covid this past week, bringing the total fatalities due to the virus to 191, but March is on track to have fewer fatalities than the last three months.
The numbers place the county where it was in early November 2020 before the spikes of the three months that followed. They do not put the county at the lower levels experienced in summer 2020.
Perhaps the week’s best news is the progress with vaccinations.
The state’s dashboard March 22 reports Cape May County had over 50,000 doses administered, a high number for a county of less than 100,000 residents. The COVID Act Now tracking system estimates 36% of the county population received at least one dose.
The virus is fighting back by mutating. In some cases, those mutations are producing variants that boost the virus’ transmission rate and can pose a danger if they help the virus evade immune responses.
The dashboard records seven variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in New Jersey. The one spreading the fastest is B.1.1.7, first identified in the United Kingdom. The dashboard is reporting 14 cases of B.1.1.7 infection in the county, up from three reported last week.
State data show no other variants identified in county cases. Scientists said B1.1.7 may transmit easier, but has not shown an ability to compromise vaccine immunity.
The variant getting the most attention this week is one identified first in New York City, B.1.526. There is concern that it could reduce vaccine efficiency.
David Ho, a virologist at Columbia, who is working with the variant, said in Nature March 5 it has not shown an ability to “dodge immune responses.”
It is still the case that the quickest way to reduce new variants is widespread vaccinations.
The American Society for Microbiology notes the SARS-CoV-2 virus mutates much more slowly than the influenza virus. The race to vaccinate as many adults as possible to cut the virus’ ability to mutate continues.
Big news this week came from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), as the agency relaxed its guidance relating to in-person instruction. The CDC said it is safe to have students at desks 3 feet apart, rather than 6 feet.
The new distance recommendation will make it possible for schools in hybrid formats to have more students involved with in-person instruction for longer periods. The spacing recommendations come with a caution that greater distance may be needed if there is a high level of community spread.
Those suffering from Covid symptoms long after recovery from the initial infection have been commonly called “long-haulers.” Recovery cohort studies show that as many as 50% of patients who had Covid can experience lingering symptoms. For some, they can be debilitating. National Institutes of Health (NIH) this week gave the long-hauler syndrome a name – Post-Acute Sequelae of Sars-CoV-2 infection, or PASC.
Officials at NIH note that even if only 1% of the patients suffer chronic, long-term consequences, it’s a lot of people, given the total number of Covid cases in the nation. NIH is launching a new initiative to study PASC.
A network of post-Covid care centers is growing across the state and in Philadelphia, where Penn Medicine opened a post-Covid assessment and recovery clinic.
To contact Vince Conti, email vconti@cmcherald.com.