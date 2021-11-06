NW Seaport Pier - File Photo

NORTH WILDWOOD - North Wildwood City Council, during its Nov. 3 meeting, carried a communication to receive and file an application for the use of the beach at the end of Seaport Pier.  

The application was filed by Monzo Catanese Hillegass Attorneys at Law for a beach bar, tables, seating, and shade canopies.  

The application for authorization was made in compliance with the state Department of Environmental Protection and within the coastal zone management rules.  

The tourism-industry-related construction would allow for the commercial development of temporary beach amenities to be located at the terminus of Seaport Pier.  

According to the compliance statement, no excavation, grading, or filling of the beach will occur. In addition, the beach bar’s amenities will be made to be detachable and removable, with the intent to remove them in the event of a storm or beach fill project. 

The Seaport Pier’s operator has an event permit for the beach bar from the city. 

