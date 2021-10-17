Sea Isle City Logo - Use This One

SEA ISLE CITY - During Sea Isle City Council's Oct. 12 meeting, Council member Mary Tighe aired concerns that “city administration issued a letter to the business community, informing them that use of city property for fundraising or private events will be curtailed with no heads up or discussion with council. I would really like to see the city and community work together.”  

A related public comment by Mike Monichetti, who, for many years, organized fundraising events for disabled children during the city’s Polar Bear Plunge weekend, in February, noted the “huge police, fire, Coast Guard, emergency crews, sheriffs, and so many others who put on this event. I am very grateful for the city’s support and fully appreciate the city’s position now that this event is canceled.”  

Monichetti mentioned he created an online alternate last year that garnered $140,000 and that these efforts in the virtual universe will continue. 

