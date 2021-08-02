North Wildwood Logo

NORTH WILDWOOD -City Council, during its July 20 meeting, approved an ordinance on first reading amending ambulance and rescue services fees. The services are rendered by the North Wildwood Fire Department. 

Updated fees include the rate for an ambulance and a trained crew, providing oxygen, mileage, treat and release, automatic external defibrillation treatment, Narcan (naloxone), epinephrine auto-injector, and continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP). 

Additionally, the amended ordinance states that “in the event that the health insurance company of a taxpayer, full-time resident, employee or volunteer of the City of North Wildwood who received city ambulance services does not pay the bill in full, the city will, upon written request, accept partial payment to the extent of the insured policy’s limits, including deductible and co-insurance requirements, as payment in full.”

