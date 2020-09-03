CAPE MAY - Cape May City Council grappled with some citizen complaints Sept. 1 about a large 'Trump 2020' flag hoisted by a beach-going supporter of the president.
The question was whether the city has, or should have, rules preventing overt political displays on its municipal beaches. The answer members of the council seemed comfortable with was no, the city should not get involved in regulating political speech on its beaches.
Whether a Black Lives Matter poster, a Donald Trump flag, a Joe Biden pin, or a MAGA (Make America Great Again) hat, political expressions are protected by the First Amendment, City Attorney Frank Corrado told the council.
Corrado also explained that trying to place reasonable restrictions on political speech in an area that is not a public forum opens the city to an enforcement nightmare. “The attempt to cure can be worse than the disease,” he said.