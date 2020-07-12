STONE HARBOR – Stone Harbor Borough Council members, during a council work session July 7, discussed ways to preserve the high level of interactive public participation in council meetings, even when they return to in-person gatherings.
The pandemic forced the borough to hold virtual meetings using Zoom conferencing software. The result was a significant increase in the number of residents who praised the ability the software gave them to be a part of local government meetings. This is seen as especially valuable in a community where so many property owners are only residents part of the year.
Most council members agreed with Frank Dallahan when he argued that in-person meetings represented a more efficient way of governing the borough. There was general agreement that the municipality needs to preserve the higher level of participation from the public that the virtual meeting format allowed.
“We need to look for a hybrid model,” said Mayor Judith Davies-Dunhour. “The feedback we have received from the public has been very positive.” Council member Jennifer Gensemer said the technology greatly increased transparency in government.