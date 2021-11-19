Ocean City Experiences Flooding

 Severe flooding in Ocean City.

 File Photo

OCEAN CITY – 52 condo units on West Avenue are getting a lift, thanks to a federal grant that will finance a project to raise seven buildings to avoid a persistent flooding problem. 

According to a Press of Atlantic City report, in severe storms and during periods of high wind, bay water crosses the marsh and floods the condo property, on West Avenue by 43rd Street. 

The $3 million project will prevent water from flooding the ground floor of the Ocean Aire Condominiums buildings, even during severe storms, the Press reports. 

The project will also help improve the city’s rating with the Community Rating System, which awards municipalities for flood control efforts with a reduction in insurance rates. 

According to the Press, Ocean City helped facilitate the grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the project is already underway. 

