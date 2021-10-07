5e3329d2ab00b.image.jpg

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd) speaking next to President Donald Trump at Trump's Wildwood Rally, in January 2020.

WASHINGTON - U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd) announced Oct. 7 that he joined U.S. Rep. Daniel Crenshaw (R-Texas) as an original co-sponsor of H.R.5418, the Prevent Unconstitutional Vaccine Mandates Interstate Commerce Act. 

"I am proud to join my colleague, Congressman Crenshaw, as an original co-sponsor of this critical piece of legislation to ensure Americans maintain their personal choice on whether they receive the Covid vaccine," stated Van Drew. "Americans' right to privacy must be protected; we deserve the right to make our own personal health decisions without government overreach.  

"My constituents, and the rest of the American people, are capable of taking personal responsibility for their actions and do not deserve being backed into a corner by the federal government. This bill ensures that Americans can engage in commerce or travel across state lines without having to worry about providing personal health information regarding their vaccination status." 

