NORTH WILDWOOD - North Wildwood City Council, during its Nov. 3 meeting, approved an ordinance on first reading that would allow for a beach concession where beachgoers can purchase sunscreen applications.
Mayor Patrick Rosenello explained that a war veteran approached him with the idea.
It would be a beach concession, much like the sale of iced coffee and umbrella rentals, where sun screening stations could be set up so that people could regularly have sunscreen applied to avoid sun exposure.
Beachgoers would pay a fee of a few dollars for the day. The stations would spray people with sunscreen periodically for the recommended reapplications throughout the day.
“Beach concession locations may be used for the application of sunscreen products by spray or by dispensing lotion onto a customer’s hand, and/or the sale of sunscreen sprays and lotions in original and unopened containers. No physical contact shall occur between the vendor and the customer,” according to the ordinance.
It was asked if the city could put the idea out to bid. A vendor's license would be needed to do this, and which would also require the bidder to be a veteran or an exempt fireman.
However, the city would take it a step further and make it so the bidder would have to be a Purple Heart recipient to be able to bid on it.
This will be effective by the end of the year after final adoption, and then early next year, the council will authorize the bid to go out.