TRENTON - Gov. Phil Murphy, Maine Gov. Janet Mills, Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, and Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced an extension of the suspension of interstate youth hockey competitions for public and private schools and youth hockey leagues through at least Jan. 31.
According to a release, the prohibition will not impact interstate collegiate, professional or U.S. national team hockey activities, which will remain subject to existing health and safety protocols and/or restrictions.
The states previously announced a regional suspension through at least Dec. 31 due to coronavirus outbreaks associated with the conduct of interstate youth hockey activities. As public health data continues to evolve, the states will reassess the need for continued restrictions on interstate sports activities.