WASHINGTON - U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd) issued a letter to National Guard Bureau Chief General Hokanson, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, urging immediate action to address the substandard quality of food being served to National Guard members stationed at the U.S. Capitol.
According to a release, Van Drew previously voiced concern over the continued presence of troops, as well as the fencing keeping the Capitol looking “third world” and keeping constituents away.
National Guard deployments from multiple states have described similar incidents of poor food quality, including news reports that detail undercooked food laced with metal shavings and worms being served to National Guard members defending the U.S. Capitol. In some cases, guard members have resorted to purchasing food from local restaurants to avoid possible food poisoning, despite the fact they are not provided a per diem.
The failure to address this egregious oversight – which has persisted since January, when the issue was first reported – has negatively impacted National Guard readiness and deflated morale. In some cases, National Guard members are required to self-quarantine until it can be determined whether their symptoms are due to Covid or food spoilage.
“The men and women of the National Guard deployed to Washington, D.C., are working around the clock to protect our nation’s Capitol, and deserve the utmost respect,” stated Congressman Jefferson Van Drew. “The reports of inedible food being served to our National Guard are troubling and demand accountability. Fix the problem, stop the poisoning of our troops.”
