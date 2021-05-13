NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BURLEIGH - The pandemic has not diminished the desire to build and offer new retail space in Middle Township. 

Daily, a new complex of stores is emerging from the ground, at the corner of Route 9 and North Wildwood Boulevard. 

The sign heralds the imminent arrival of Grapevine Plaza, on a 5-plus-acre parcel of land, proclaiming it a great location for pizza, Chinese, medical office space, frozen yogurt, and all things retail.

The new plaza is located just south on Route 9 from the recently opened Cornerstone Plaza, another retail complex with 15 storefronts only partially leased and open for business.

With the Covid restrictions ebbing, developers are betting on the county’s track record of small business retail establishments.

