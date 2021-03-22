TRENTON - Gov. Phil Murphy, Treasurer Elizabeth Muoio, Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee Chairman Sen. Paul Sarlo, and Assembly Budget Committee Chairwoman Assemblywoman Eliana Pintor Marin March 19 announced that the state income tax filing and payment due date for individuals for the 2020 tax year will be automatically extended from April 15to May 17 to mirror actions taken by the IRS.
According to a release, the extension was made under the authority of the Department of Treasury’s director of the Division of Taxation. Formal guidance will be provided in the coming days.
This extension applies to individual taxpayers, including individuals who pay self-employment tax. However, unlike last year, the first quarter 2021 individual estimated tax payments are not being extended and will still be due April 15. No additional forms are required to qualify for this extension.
“As we continue the arduous job of emerging from this pandemic, we are extending this relief to taxpayers in what we know is a very difficult time,” stated Murphy. “Our hope is that the extension gives taxpayers with difficult circumstances, including filings made more complicated by various relief programs and employment changes, the extra the time they may need.”
“It is our hope that this additional time will provide a measure of relief for those who have faced challenges created by the pandemic,” stated Muoio. “This is exactly the type of emergent situation that our existing statutory authority was designed to address.”
“Now that the IRS is extending its deadline, it is important that we act swiftly to align the state and federal timetables,” stated Sarlo (D-36th). “The extension will give taxpayers breathing room to account for all the changes in what is becoming one of the most complicated tax seasons in decades. The multiple federal recovery plans and pandemic-related work changes have disrupted taxpayer circumstances in ways that will likely require revisions to filings and payments. We want taxpayers to take advantage of every tax benefit they can. During a time of so much economic and financial upheaval, the deadline extensions will provide more certainty and consistency for taxpayers."
“This has been a challenging year for many New Jersey taxpayers, and allowing them more time to file can provide some relief and alleviate some of the stress associated with filing taxes,” stated Pintor Marin (D-29th).