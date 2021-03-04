CAPE MAY – Through two ordinances adopted March 2, Cape May City Council cleared the way for the city to purchase the historic Allen African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church property, on Franklin Street.
The property was badly damaged by a 2019 fire.
The first of the two ordinances authorized the property’s purchase, and the second provided for the issuance of bonds or notes to cover the $350,000 purchase price and $100,000 for specific improvements to the site.
City Engineer Vince Orlando briefed council on the progress of what he termed, “supplemental environmental testing,” which will be part of the city’s due diligence on the purchase scheduled for closing in early April. The testing report will be completed for city review by April 1, Orlando said.
In the same council meeting, the city passed a resolution authorizing application to the Cape May County Open Space Program to fund aspects of the church’s restoration.