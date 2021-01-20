To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - Jan. 20: The County of Cape May Department of Health is announcing today that 64 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days, one of which is associated with Woodbine long-term care.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 5,471 Covid cases during the pandemic, 4,696 of those are now off quarantine. Additionally, one new out-of-county positive case is included in the nonresident active cases listed.
The Cape May County Health Department administered 359 doses of the Covid vaccine Jan. 19. The New Jersey Health Department reports that 6,204 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Cape May County. A phone line will be coming next week to assist individuals who are not technologically savvy to sign up for the Covid vaccine.
The phone line will not be active until sometime next week but will be activated by New Jersey Health Department. This will allow those individuals in need of additional help to call and get assistance to sign up for the vaccine. The phone number will be 855-568-0545. The Cape May County Health Department will send another reminder out when the phone line becomes active.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.