WILDWOOD - The Rio Grande Avenue project, revamping Wildwood’s gateway, is nearing completion, and the pumping station, one of the project’s major components, is functional, according to Mayor Peter Byron.
The pump is currently running on diesel and must be manually turned on and off, while the city is waiting for Atlantic City Electric to hardwire it. Byron said the electric company is behind after multiple summer storms caused power problems across the region.
Byron said he is pleased with the way the project is progressing and the way the pump has effectively mitigated flooding so far. “There’s been a noticeable difference,” he said.
Still to be completed is a mural on the pump station wall and some other minor aesthetic touches.
The mayor said the feedback about the project was positive. “It’s a little quirky. It’s vibrant. That’s what Wildwood is,” Byron said.