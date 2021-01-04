To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - Jan. 4: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 54 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 4,523 Covid cases during the pandemic, 3,861 of those are now off quarantine. Additionally, one new out-of-county positive case is included in the nonresident active cases listed.
The county also announced the death of an 88-year-old Dennis Township man from the coronavirus.
“In this sorrowful time, may the love of family and friends comfort you,” stated Cape May County Commissioner Jeff Pierson.
New Jersey’s Covid rate of transmission (RT) has dropped to the lowest levels in months. The RT Jan. 4 came in at .92 and has been steadily dropping since the middle of December. Any number below 1 shows that the spread of coronavirus in the state is slowing.
This shows that the hard work of residents is beginning to show an impact and needs to continue. These steps include social distancing, wearing a face covering, and proper hand hygiene.
The state has set a goal of 70% vaccination of state residents by the end of June, which should provide an ability to get life back to normal over the summer.