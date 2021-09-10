Middle Celebrates Record Number of Police Promotions, Hires at Committee Meeting

COURT HOUSE - The Sept. 8 Middle Township Committee meeting was held at Middle Township High School’s Performing Arts Center instead of the usual Town Hall location.
According to a release, the change was made so Middle Township police could take center stage during the largest promotional and hiring ceremony in department history.
The municipality officially designated the date as 'Police Appreciation Day' through a proclamation and distributed blue ribbons to residents for weeks leading up to the event. Residents showed support for police by displaying the ribbons outside their homes.
Seven members of the department were promoted to ranks of sergeant, lieutenant and captain. Four officers and a special Class II police officer were hired.
Mayor Tim Donohue, accompanied by Deputy Mayor Ike Gandy and Committeeman Jim Norris, swore in the new and newly promoted members of the department.
The committee also presented September employee of the month honors to just-promoted Lt. Mark Higginbottom. The other personnel receiving new ranks were: Capt. Robert Shepherd, Capt. James Loftus, Lt. Tracey Super, Sgt. Jason Sweitzer, Sgt. Daniel Martin and Sgt. Ronald Miller.
Retiring police officers were recognized during the meeting, as well. Detective Sgt. Clint Stocker and Capt. Donald Nelson recently retired. Capt. William Adams submitted his retirement for Feb. 1, 2022.
Donohue and Middle Township Police Chief Christopher Leusner encouraged the public to attend the ceremony to boost their local police force.
The support would be appreciated “during these most challenging of times for law enforcement,” Donohue said.