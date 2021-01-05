COURT HOUSE - Jan. 5: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 59 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 4,582 Covid cases during the pandemic, 3,907 of those are now off quarantine. Additionally, one new out-of-county positive case is included in the nonresident active cases listed.
Crest Haven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center vaccinated its first residents and staff today. In total, 73 residents received the first dose of the vaccine. This comes off the positive news that New Jersey has administered over 100,000 doses of the vaccine since it first became available.
The Cape May County Health Department continues to work through Phase 1A of the vaccination process, as set out by the New Jersey Department of Health. The individuals who are eligible to get vaccinated currently include front line health care workers and first responders. Those individuals should call the County Health Department at (609) 463-6581 to schedule their appointment.
“This is a major day for the residents of Crest Haven,” stated Cape May County Commissioner Jeff Pierson, liaison to Crest Haven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. “Last year was a tough year for many, and to know some of our most vulnerable will be protected with the vaccine soon is a bright light.”