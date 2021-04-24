North Wildwood Logo

NORTH WILDWOOD – North Wildwood City Council, for the second time, tabled a resolution to adopt its 2021 municipal budget, citing advice from the auditor and chief financial officer, who had concerns over where pandemic relief funding for municipalities could be used within the budget.  

The city introduced a $33.3 million budget, in February, which includes an almost three-cent tax increase (https://bit.ly/3epthQN).  

“There’s no rush to adopt it,” Mayor Patrick Rosenello said, in an interview. “It doesn’t affect our operations at all. If we won’t have clarity by the next meeting, we will probably just end up adopting to get it over with... $300,000 in a $30-million-plus budget doesn’t change the dynamics at all.”  

A temporary budget was approved earlier in April, which will last until May 1. City Administrator Ron Simone said the $360,000 the city is getting in Covid relief is coming in two payments, one this year and one next year. 

