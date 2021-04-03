To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - March 3: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 24 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 7,941 Covid cases during the pandemic, 7,339 of those are now off quarantine.
The county also announced the death of a 73-year-old Middle Township man from the coronavirus.
“When the person you are closest to is gone, hold on to their memories and know that they are always with you,” stated Cape May County Commissioner Jeff Pierson. “My thoughts are with the family during this time.”
The New Jersey Health Department reports that 38,529 Cape May county residents have received at least one vaccine dose and 26,466 have been fully vaccinated. Cape May County has consistently led the state in per capita administration of the Covid vaccine.
New Jersey officially expanded its outdoor gathering limits, as of April 2. The outdoor gathering limits went from 50 to 200. This limit does not apply to outdoor religious services, weddings, funerals, memorial services, and political events, which were protected from these limits. Indoor gatherings at banquet halls will be allowed at 35% but capped at 150 people. The recent changes for banquet halls also now allow for indoor celebrations and private events, where previously they were only allowed to host weddings.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.