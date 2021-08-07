STONE HARBOR - A fatal accident June 17 had a “profound impact” on Stone Harbor. That assessment came from Mayor Judith Davies-Dunhour, speaking at the Aug. 3 Borough Council meeting.
The accident, still under investigation, claimed the life of a bicyclist at the 87th Street and First Avenue intersection. In late July, Davies-Dunhour and other borough officials were helping some borough residents deal with that impact by meeting with a group of residents of the neighborhood where the incident happened.
“People were moved by what happened and wanted to talk about how to ensure that it doesn't happen again,” Davies-Dunhour said.
Police Chief Thomas Schutta reviewed the actions his department took to ensure bicyclist and pedestrian safety.
The mayor said the decision to post police officers intermittently at the busy intersection of 96th Street and Third Avenue received positive feedback.
Stone Harbor has seen large crowds of vacationers this summer, meaning “more people in town, more bicycles and more cars,” Davies-Dunhour said.
“We need to keep getting our safety message out there,” she added.