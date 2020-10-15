WILDWOOD CREST - Smoking will, again, be allowed on Crest beaches, in designated areas, in summer 2021, commissioners agreed, at an Oct. 7 Borough Commission meeting.
For the past two seasons, smoking was permitted in designated areas only. Commissioners acknowledged that enforcement, awareness, and litter are issues under the new program.
Mayor Don Cabrera argued to ban smoking altogether on Crest beaches but would be outvoted on the issue by Commissioners Joyce Gould and David Thompson.
“I’m not going to beat a dead horse. Everyone knows what my position is,” said Cabrera, “but, it’s a democracy.”
Thompson argued against a complete ban.
“I hate smoking. Everything about it. However, I hate government controlling every single thing we can do. I think giving them a little section on the back of the beach, in my estimation, is still appropriate,” Thompson said.
Gould, a former smoker and lung cancer survivor, spoke in support of continuing to allow the designated smoking sections.
“I agree with Dave (Thompson), I think we’re taking their rights away,” Gould said.
Commissioners agreed they would increase signage and continue the beach ambassador program, where employees give a friendly reminder to smokers to adhere to the restricted smoking areas, among other duties.