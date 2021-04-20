Crest.png

The outdoor space of the renovated library would include fire pits, an increase in parking, electric charging stations, seating, and other features. The outdoor space could double as a wedding reception venue, Mayor Don Cabrera said.  

 Provided by Wildwood Crest

WILDWOOD CREST - Wildwood Crest Board of Commissioners March 31 approved a work order with their engineering firm for $120,000 to start a project on the former library building.  

In a controversial project among commissioners, the borough plans to turn the building into a community hangout of sorts, which could double as a wedding venue.  

Deputy Mayor Joyce Gould advocated against the project, favoring demolishing the building for a parking lot.  

Mayor Don Cabrera said the work order authorizes the borough to proceed with obtaining specifications so  the project can go out to bid and eventually oversee the project’s construction. It passed by a 2-to-1 vote. 

Cabrera said he hopes to go out to bid over the summer, with construction beginning in fall. Estimates for the total cost were $1.5 million. 

