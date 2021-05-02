To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - May 2: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 20 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 8,574 Covid cases during the pandemic, 8,191 of those are now off quarantine.
The New Jersey Health Department reports that 48,796 Cape May County residents have received at least one vaccine dose, and 39,948 have been fully vaccinated. Cape May County has consistently led the state in per capita administration of the Covid vaccine.
The Cape May County Department of Health will be providing Covid vaccinations for walk-ins May 3, while supplies last. The site of the vaccination clinic is at the Avalon Community Center, which is located at 3001 Avalon Ave.
Walk-in times are between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The walk-in availability is currently for May 3 only.
Anyone who comes to the Avalon Community Center May 3will be offered a choice of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson or Moderna vaccine. If an individual selects Moderna, a second dose appointment will be automatically scheduled on-site.
Both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are eligible for individuals 18 years old and up. Anyone who is 16 or 17 years old and wants the vaccine must find a site that provides the Pfizer vaccine.
New Jersey has hit major milestones in the effort to vaccinate 4.7 million of its adult population by the end of June. The state has given out over 7 million total doses, and more than 3 million people are fully vaccinated.
As the vaccination numbers have increased, Covid cases have dropped. The rate of transmission (RT) is now at .46, which is the lowest level it has been since it was .60 in May of last year.
The RT tracks the growth of the Covid virus. Any number below 1.0 marks a drop in the spread of the Covid virus, and the number being that low shows a significant decrease at this time.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.