TRENTON - Human Services Commissioner Carole Johnson and Department of Children and Families Commissioner Christine Norbut Beyer Oct. 19 announced the departments will use federal Coronavirus Relief Fund resources to provide up to $25 million to help providers of home health, developmental disability, child welfare, and homeless services remain open and accessible during the pandemic by reimbursing for the added costs they are incurring due to COVID-19 for essentials such as PPE and enhanced cleaning.
According to a release, eligible entities include:
· Licensed developmental disability and traumatic brain injury group homes
· Developmental disability facility-based day programs
· Programs that are part of New Jersey’s child maltreatment prevention network, including Family Success Centers (FSCs), and Home Visiting Programs
· Providers of critical child welfare services, such as visitation, supportive housing, and family strengthening programs
· Homeless shelters that accept reimbursement from Human Services’ Division of Family Development
· Providers of intensive in-home services, care management organizations and family support organizations operating within the NJ Children’s System of Care
· Non-residential programs supporting victims of domestic violence and their families
· Personal care assistance agencies that participate in New Jersey’s Medicaid program and provided Medicaid services during the calendar year 2020
Programs that had previously received state or federal Coronavirus Relief Funding would be ineligible to receive funds through this initiative.
“Many New Jerseyans rely on community-based services for daily support, including round-the-clock care, but those who provide the services are facing new and unanticipated costs associated with the ongoing COVID-19 public health emergency,” Commissioner Johnson stated. “Today, we are making new funding available to help community-based providers continue to care for some of our most vulnerable residents.”
“Throughout the COVID-19 public health emergency, our community-based service providers have stepped up to support children, youth, families, and individuals who rely on the social services safety net, in New Jersey,” Commissioner Norbut Beyer stated. “This is about supporting the safety net providers as they face unforeseen costs related to the pandemic response and about ensuring continuity of care and services as we move forward.”
Eligible providers will be reimbursed for pandemic-related expenses dating from Gov. Murphy’s March 9 declaration of a public health emergency through Nov. 13, the deadline by which to submit applications for reimbursement. Allowable costs must be new expenses resulting from COVID-19 and must not have been previously budgeted.
Qualifying COVID-related expenditures include:
· Personal protective equipment;
· Cleaning and infection control; and
· HIPAA-compliant technology to facilitate remote services.
Reimbursement will vary by need and will be allocated based on the number of qualified applicants and expenses.