PETERSBURG – Upper Township Committee members, at their June 14 meeting, approved a resolution honoring Myrtle Louise Young, who was born a century ago (June 16, 1921) in Ocean City.  

Young is one of 10 children whose family, headed by her parents, Amasa and Mable Wriggins Young, moved to Petersburg to live on the family farm.  

According to the resolution, Myrtle Young's father taught the children to paint, hang wallpaper, and do various construction-type work. Life also had its pleasures away from work, as Young, along with her siblings, played an instrument and sang in the Young Family Band, performing from church to church throughout Cape May and Cumberland counties, with their father a traveling evangelist.  

Young was recognized as a member of the Immanuel Baptist Church, in Goshen, for over 65 years. 

