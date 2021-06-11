Sea Isle City Logo - Use This One

SEA ISLE CITY - Mayor Leonard Desiderio addressed the problem of south-end beach erosion during remarks to Sea Isle City Council members, at their June 8 meeting.  

“In the vicinity of the inlet beach, on the west side of the Townsend's Inlet Bridge, the area has suffered from erosion in the past, and sand has come and gone. However, the erosion we’ve seen this past winter has been even more serious.”  

Desiderio announced the city closed off the access points to this portion of the beach from Townsend Inlet Park, given the scant beach available at high tide. 

