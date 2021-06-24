CAPE MAY - What started as an idea presented by a parent is now coming to fruition.
According to a release, a road repaving project, along Lafayette Street, a county-owned road, in Cape May, proved to be the perfect opportunity to complete a commonsense fix to a long-standing hazard in front of Cape May City Elementary.
Cape May County Engineer Robert Church confirmed the county’s intention to create a drop-off lane in front of Cape May Elementary School.
Cape May Mayor Zack Mullock stated, “We are thrilled that the county agreed to do this project. It is a major priority to keep our school children safe. Currently, the road is narrow in front of the school; when parents drop children off, their vehicle’s door opens directly into traffic. It is a disaster waiting to happen.”
The county plans to provide the drop-off lane as part of the Lafayette Street repaving project.
“I drop off my own children there. A year or two ago, I presented the idea to the Board of Education. They unanimously voted in support of the project. We presented the idea to the county, and they agreed it should be part of the Lafayette Street repaving project. We really want to thank the county administration, engineer, and county commissioners for their support of this important project. This is great news for the City of Cape May.”
All involved recognized this opportunity and moved swiftly. The project is currently one in a bundle submitted to U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd) for consideration of federal funding, as part of the upcoming federal infrastructure bill currently making its way through Washington.