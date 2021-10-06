Van Drew - File Photo.jpg

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd)

WASHINGTON - U.S. Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd) issued a statement Oct. 4 on Dr. Anthony Fauci's recent comment that it is "too soon to tell" whether or not people will have to limit their gatherings during the holiday season.  

"After everything Americans have been through the past year and a half, Dr. Fauci's recent statement saying people may have to limit the size of their gatherings over the holiday season is just insulting," stated Van Drew. "It is time to allow the American people to get back to living their lives. We have witnessed Dr. Fauci backtrack on his statements regarding the effectiveness of masks, and yet, he expects people to blindly follow his guidance. If members of Congress can 'safely' attend red carpet events with no masks, then the government has no place to dictate what the American people can or cannot do over the holiday season." 

