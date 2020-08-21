WILDWOOD CREST – The subject of allowing a single liquor consumption license, in the New Jersey Avenue business district, was brought up during the Wildwood Crest Borough Commissioners' meeting Aug. 18, with no positive comment from the public, and commissioners reasserting that no such license could be considered unless brought forward in a public referendum.
The county is in the planning phase of a full reconstruction of New Jersey Avenue, set for 2022, from Heather to Wisteria roads, which is considered the downtown business district.
The borough put forth plans to work with the county to improve the visual and functional character of the downtown business district, evaluating streetscape improvements, placemaking, land-use strategies, and more to stimulate reinvestment.
Mayor Don Cabrera said the license was proposed, in a 2018 master plan meeting, as a way to provide an anchor business that would encourage other businesses and restaurants to locate to that area.
After a question from the public, Cabrera said the anchor restaurant would possibly be located at the current site of Wildwood Linen, or nearby, if the business was willing to relocate and the zoning could be changed.
“No one on this board is making the decision to allow a liquor license. A member of the public would have to come forward to propose a referendum. So far, that hasn’t happened,” Cabrera said.
When the subject was opened to the public, May Timer said a liquor license is not needed in the Crest.
“People come here for the beach because the borough is safe for families. People come here for the lifestyle we have developed and encouraged,” Timer said. “If people want to go honky-tonk, they know where to go. We should remain alcohol-free.”
Helen Krider echoed Timer’s sentiments, saying the borough should remain alcohol-free to maintain property values.
Borough resident Paul Franco asked if hotels in the district would be allowed to offer alcohol. Cabrera responded that only hotels with 100 or more rooms could do so.
“Only if the board allowed it. We would set the price of the license,” Commissioner Joyce Gould added.