SEA ISLE CITY – Mayor Leonard Desiderio informed Sea Isle City Council members, at their March 23 meeting, that the city reached an agreement with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to adjust restrictions for the protection of threatened and endangered species.
“The agreement is primarily for certain shorebirds that nest on our beaches, as well as some forms of plant life. That agreement prohibits pets on the beach, from March 15 to Sept. 30,” explained Desiderio. “However, after discussions last week, we were able to have the restriction amended to prohibit pets from May 1 to Sept. 30 on city beaches, from 20th to 93rd Street.
"The zones from 1st to 20th streets and south of 93rd Street are considered protected areas, and will remain with the March 15 to Sept. 30 pet prohibition.
"We are very happy that we’ve reached a good balance between recreational use of our beaches and the wildlife we all want to protect,” he concluded.