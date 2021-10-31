DENNISVILLE – Municipal Engineer Mike Fralinger, during Dennis Township Committee's Oct. 26 meeting, shared findings from Gov. Phil Murphy’s office in the form of a spreadsheet indicating state Department of Transportation (NJDOT) funding allotments for the fiscal year 2022.
These findings were released the morning of the meeting and listed various municipalities in the state that requested NJDOT grants for various projects, including road and bridge repairs, as well as other infrastructure improvements.
“Dennis will receive $150,000 for road improvements that were requested for Shady and Sunny lanes," said Fralinger. "Although we asked for $386,000, we, thus, are receiving less than half of what we asked for.
"Projects have to be completed to receive funding, and the township has 24 months to make awards to selected contractors."
"In looking at the spreadsheet, Cape May County requests overall were funded below their request levels, while municipalities in other counties got bumped up," he explained.