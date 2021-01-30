COURT HOUSE - Jan. 30: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 28 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 5,905 Covid cases during the pandemic, 5,251 of those are now off quarantine.
The county also announced the death of an 80-year-old Lower Township woman from the coronavirus.
“Sharing in your sorrow with thoughts and prayers,” stated Cape May County Commissioner Jeffrey Pierson.
The New Jersey Health Department reports that 10,765 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Cape May County when combining the vaccine doses given out by the Cape May County Department of Health and other entities. This total number of doses includes a combination of first and second doses.
Cape May County continues to report a decrease in Covid cases, which were down 15% when comparing Jan. 23-29 with the numbers of the seven days prior. This continues a downward data trend that has been reported all week in the county.
The website covidactnow.com also reports another drop in the transmission for Cape May County at .96 from .97 a couple of days ago. Any number below 1 means the spread of the virus is diminishing.
“We want to thank and commend all county residents for their months of hard work in helping to drive down the number of Covid cases in Cape May County,” stated Cape May County Commissioner Vice Director Leonard Desiderio, co-chair of the countywide Recovery Initiative. “The continuing efforts and patience of our community as we Vaccinate Safely Together are what will get us to the day when Covid is behind us.”
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.