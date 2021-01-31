Sea Isle City Logo - Use This One

SEA ISLE CITY – Sea Isle City Council approved an ordinance that will use capital surplus from the city’s budget to fund seven new pickleball courts in the amount of $300,000.  

Mayor Leonard Desiderio provided additional details by noting, “Pickleball is a very popular sport, and growing in popularity. Sea Isle needs more courts to meet this demand, and we are very excited to be able to provide these additional new courts.  

"All seven will be located at the municipal marina, and we expect they’ll be up and running well in time for the summer season.” 

