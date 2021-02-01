MT Logo

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE - The building that once housed the Court House Pier One may have multiple tenants in the future. 

An application to place four units in the building was submitted to the Middle Township Planning Board, David May, zoning officer, told the Herald, in an email Jan. 28. 

Three of the four tenants in the application are a proposed Verizon store, drive-thru Starbucks, and taco restaurant. A fourth tenant has yet to be proposed, as of Jan. 28. 

The application is expected to be heard by the Planning Board Feb. 9. 

The building is part of the shopping plaza on Court House South Dennis Road, home of the Court House Acme. 

Attempts to reach the plaza's owner, RW Capital Partners Inc., for further information were unsuccessful. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments