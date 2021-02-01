COURT HOUSE - The building that once housed the Court House Pier One may have multiple tenants in the future.
An application to place four units in the building was submitted to the Middle Township Planning Board, David May, zoning officer, told the Herald, in an email Jan. 28.
Three of the four tenants in the application are a proposed Verizon store, drive-thru Starbucks, and taco restaurant. A fourth tenant has yet to be proposed, as of Jan. 28.
The application is expected to be heard by the Planning Board Feb. 9.
The building is part of the shopping plaza on Court House South Dennis Road, home of the Court House Acme.
Attempts to reach the plaza's owner, RW Capital Partners Inc., for further information were unsuccessful.