COURT HOUSE - Feb. 3: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 37 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 6,054 Covid cases during the pandemic, 5,397 of those are now off quarantine.
The county also announced the death of a 90-year-old Ocean City man from the coronavirus.
“My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends,” stated Cape May County Commissioner Director Gerald Thornton.
The Cape May County Department of Health administered 308 doses of the Covid Feb. 2, for a total of 5,129 doses so far. The New Jersey Health Department reports that 12,513 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Cape May County, when combining the vaccine doses given out by the Cape May County Department of Health and other entities. This total number of doses includes a combination of first and second doses.
Gov. Phil Murphy announced today that certain indoor gathering limits will be increasing from 25% to 35%. The increased limits will begin Feb. 5 and include indoor dining. Also, restaurants no longer must close dining at 10 p.m. Indoor seating at bars is still prohibited.
Other businesses that will increase to 35% capacity include gyms, barbershops, salons and casinos. The new indoor capacity limits will lift religious ceremonies, wedding ceremonies, political activities and memorial services to 35%, but continues a maximum of 150 people.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.