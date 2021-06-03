49825957348_cbe32d1cc5_c.jpg

Gov. Murphy, Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, U.S. Rep. Tom Malinowski, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan hold a coronavirus briefing and announce the road to reopening New Jersey April 27, 2020.

TRENTON - Gov. Phil Murphy and State Police Superintendent Col. Pat Callahan June 1 announced Administrative Order 2021-2, rescinding Administrative Order 2020-10, which had prohibited the provision of in-home personal care services during the Covid public health emergency. 

According to a release, the Division of Consumer Affairs also recently issued an administrative order to clarify that in-home massage and bodywork services that were permissible before the pandemic can resume, in addition to relaxing other requirements for businesses that provide personal care services. 

The order takes effect immediately.

