COURT HOUSE - April 9: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 18 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 8,081 Covid cases during the pandemic, 7,566 of those are now off quarantine. Additionally, one new out-of-county case is included in the nonresident active cases.
The Cape May County Department of Health administered 84 doses of the Covid vaccine April 8, for a total of 16,257 doses so far. The New Jersey Health Department reports that 41,098 Cape May County residents have received at least one vaccine dose, and 29,787 have been fully vaccinated. Cape May County has consistently led the state in per capita administration of the Covid vaccine.
New Jersey passed the 2 million residents fully vaccinated threshold April 9. The state has a goal of 4.7 million people to be fully vaccinated by June 30. The currently approved Covid vaccines are only approved for individuals 16 years old and up.
Beginning April 19, all individuals who are 16 years old or older will be eligible to receive the vaccine in the state.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.