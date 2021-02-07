STONE HARBOR - Stone Harbor Borough Council Feb. 2 introduced an ordinance to vacate a portion of First Avenue, adjacent to the Villa Maria by the Sea site, at 111th Street.
Vacating the paper street that serves as a lawn for the retreat house is an important step in the subdivision plans that will result in a smaller religious retreat complex and lots for 13 single-family homes (http://bit.ly/36M2tYh). The project was recently approved by the borough’s Planning Board.
In return for vacating the paper street, the borough is to receive $2 million from the proceeds of the closing on the 13 lots created by the subdivision.
Since the approval of the subdivision raised obligations for the borough under its Council on Affordable Housing (COAH) obligations, the bulk of the $2 million will be used to satisfy those requirements.
In the same meeting, the council adopted an ordinance allowing the purchase of a triplex building, at 10206 Third Ave., for $1.6 million. The property will be used to meet the COAH obligation.