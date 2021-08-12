CREST HAVEN - Will county voters make the $1.1 million spent for early voting equipment worthwhile in this gubernatorial election year?
At the Aug. 10 Board of County Commissioners meeting, a resolution approved buying 30 voting machines, 282 poll books, and two high-speed scanners for mail-in ballots.
The tally was $1.12 million from Election Systems and Software LLC, of Omaha, Nebraska. Company representatives attended the board's July 27 meeting for a demonstration of the equipment (https://bit.ly/3yteA8c).
The state will reimburse the county just over $1 million for the emergency purchase by Dec. 31, county Treasurer Brittany Smith told the board. The county will fund the two scanners, a decision made by the Board of Elections.
The action resulted from Gov. Phil Murphy's March 30 signing of legislation that requires in-person early voting to start Nov. 2.
The purchase includes machines that will be in county libraries in Upper, Middle, and Lower townships. Voters can cast their ballot from any location during the early voting time, 10 days before the general election. Times for early voting will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday. Sunday hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Toucan Exhibit OK’d
Thanks to the Cape May County Zoological Society, a $223,000 toucan exhibit will be built by MJJ Construction LLC, at the county zoo.
The society is fully funding the project from donations and has transferred the funds to the county treasurer.
Commissioners awarded the contract at their Aug. 10 meeting.
The project to house the long-beaked birds drew five bids July 14. The contract is for one year, from Aug. 11, 2021, "or until project completion," according to a resolution.
Design Service Approved
A three-year contract, valued at about $30,000 annually, was awarded to Sassafrass Design LLC, of Somers Point, for various graphic design tasks for county government.
According to Diane Wieland, tourism director, the firm produces brochure and ad designs for the county's promotions. There were seven contenders for the contract, according to Acting Administrator Kevin Lare. The contract has two, one-year options, if needed.
No payments will be made until after services are ordered and delivered.
Cape May to Use Central Dispatch
Cape May will use the county central dispatch system, almost quick as lightning.
A bolt of lightning struck City Hall July 20, disabling police dispatch services. Cape May police also serve West Cape May and Cape May Point.
A resolution, passed by county commissioners, will allow the city to use the county dispatch center, "so that the city can continue to provide dispatch services" for the three municipalities.
Officially, this will be a "Right to Use License Agreement," which city council approved the service Aug. 3.
Sharing a Health Officer
Kevin Thomas, Cape May County's public health officer, will be paid a stipend of $5,000 monthly from Atlantic County to perform public health officer services for the neighboring county.
Commissioners approved the subcontracting agreement Aug. 10.
Wetlands Mitigation
Cape May County agreed to purchase estuarine credits, for $24,975, from Evergreen Environmental LLC, for disturbing wetlands.
The estuary area disturbed was 0.037 acres.
The action was required by the state Department of Environmental Protection, Division of Land Use Regulations (DEP), after work near Ocean Drive bridges over Upper Thorofare disturbed coastal areas in Upper Township and Mill Creek subsurface repairs in Lower Township.
The Wayne, Pennsylvania-based firm owns the Stipson's Island Mitigation Bank, which is approved by the DEP and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
County Engineer Robert Church said the action was the least-costly way to satisfy the requirement.
Stone Harbor Marina, Bridge
The board approved a shared services agreement with Stone Harbor, for its Bay Marina Park project, for $1.78 million. The borough applied, in 2020, under the Special Funding Coastal Enhancement Round Program.
The project won approval of the Open Space Review Board, and a public hearing was held via Zoom May 11 this year. No objections were heard.
Two separate contracts were approved for work on the 96th Street Bridge.
The first, for $151,000, was to Colliers Engineering and Design, for construction engineering services to repair the southwest bascule girder cover plate and other components. The amount covers additional work not previously included.
Michael Baker International Inc. was awarded a modification, for $39,700, for its engineering services also on the 96th Street Bridge due to deterioration of the precast box beams on the easterly approach span.
The bridge lowered its capacity limit to 15 tons, as a result of the findings that necessitated the contracts.
Run for the Fallen Sept. 23
Commissioners approved an indemnification agreement on behalf of the county and the Bridge Commission for the Sept. 23 Run for the Fallen.
The event honors New Jersey service members who died in the nation's service. As part of the event, runners cross various county roads and bridges, then stop to honor slain service members on their route from Cape May Point to Ocean City.